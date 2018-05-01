Europe Frustrated with Trump Tariff Extensions (Audio)
Andrew Mayeda, Bloomberg News global trade reporter, discusses President Trump’s decision to delay steel and aluminum tariffs for the EU, Canada, and Mexico for another month, frustrating allies by simply pushing forward economic uncertainty created by the tariffs. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
