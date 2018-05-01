(Bloomberg) -- The move above 3 percent yield on U.S. treasuries is like a birthday milestone for markets, says Jeremy Cook, Chief Economist at WorldFirst. He told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson that overall demand for U.S. Debt will continue going forward. He added that trade tensions are strengthening the greenback’s position as the dollar capitalises on currency weakness elsewhere.

