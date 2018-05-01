Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks
Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.
GUEST: Michael F Holland Chairman/Founder Holland & Co LLC Discussing Apple saying it will return even more money to shareholders as the company generates mountains of cash from gadget sales and benefits from recent U.S. tax cuts.
