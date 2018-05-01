(Bloomberg) -- Bradley Moss, a partner at Mark Zaid Plc, discusses a recently released list of questions that special counsel Robert Mueller allegedly plans to ask President Trump should the two ever sit down for an interview. Plus, Erik Larson, Bloomberg News legal reporter, discusses the fate of AT&T’s $85 billion takeover bid for Time Warner, which will be decided by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon at a June 12th hearing. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

Running time 15:22