Bloomberg Best: From Our Bureaus Worldwide - May 1 (Audio)

Hosts June Grasso and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 120 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Best. Some highlights include a look at steel and aluminum tariff extensions with Woodrow Wilson Center President Jane Harman and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai discusses the prospect of U.S.-China trade war, and Colony Northstar executive chairman Tom Barrack offers his thoughts on peace in the Middle East.

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 29:41