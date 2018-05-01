Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. We talked about Airbnb’s public relations campaign against new regulations in Boston with Airbnb Public Policy Director for Massachusetts Will Burns and Troy Flanagan, VP of Government Affairs for the American Hotel and Lodging Association. Apple earnings came out, and we spoke with Crawford Del Prete, Research Director at IDC in Framingham, who gave us his analysis. Janet Wu spoke with developer Dick Friedman about the limitations on building tall buildings in Boston. Bloomberg News reporter Susan Decker gave us the latest on a legal battle between UC-Berkeley, Harvard and MIT. Finally, Anne Mostue spoke with Dr. Jonathan Gertler of the Back Bay Life Sciences Advisers and Anne Dorte Riggelsen, Denmark’s Consul General in New York, about the synergies between Denmark and Boston in the life sciences field.

Running time 52:35