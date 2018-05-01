Blockchain Has Power to Take Friction Out of Transactions
Scott Stornetta, Chief Scientist, First Digital Capital and one of the founding fathers of blockchain technology, joined Bryan Curtis and Ramy Inocencio. He discusses some of the most interesting real world applications of blockchain, including secure IDs for refugees, as used by the U.N. and records of provenance when goods are shipped. He goes on to think about the potential for speeding up bank transactions.
Running time 06:30
