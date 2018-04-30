Unlikely For Sprint And T-Mobile Deal To Get Approved: Butler

John Butler, Senior Telecom Services & Equipment Analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, on T-Mobile to acquire Sprint Corp. for $26.5 billion in stock. Andy Lipow, President of Lipow Oil Associates, on Marathon Petroleum to buy rival oil refiner Andeavor for $23.3 billion, in a deal that could create the largest independent fuel maker in the U.S. Jim Vogel, Interest Rate Strategist for FTN Financial, on why yields are pegged more to inflation than supply. Walter Kemmsies, Economist and Chief Strategist of JLL’s Ports, Airports and Global Infrastructure Group, on Mnuchin’s upcoming trip to China, and outlook for tariffs.

