Trump Suggests DMZ Location for Historic Kim Meeting (Audio)

Bill Faries, Bloomberg News national security team leader, discusses the upcoming meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. On Monday, President Trump posted on twitter, suggesting the Peace House near the Demilitarized Zone as a potential meeting place for the talks. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.