Trump Administration Waits on Tariff Extensions (Audio)
Randy Woods, Bloomberg news economics editor, discusses statements from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin indicating that the Trump Administration will wait until the last moment to extend relief for steel and aluminum tariffs. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
