Francis Lun, Chief Executive Officer, Geo Securities, joined Bryan Curtis and Juliette Saly to discuss his thoughts on the impact of earnings on Hong Kong equities. He goes on to look at whether we have seen peak earnings, saying he thinks that may be the case for mainland Chinese banks. He also looks at the latest moves on trade and finishes on the Korea summit, seeing Kim Jong-Un aiming to strengthen his leadership position.

Running time 07:42