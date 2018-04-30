Before they can take away our jobs, robots need to learn how to do them. This week on Decrypted, Bloomberg Technology’s Joshua Brustein meets the people training these machines, and gives "robot piloting" a try himself. He also hears from the researchers developing ways for robots to learn more quickly. He discovers that, in some ways, machines capable of completing everything humans can are further away than you might think.

