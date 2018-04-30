Host Jonathan Ferro spoke with Marcus Ashworth, Bloomberg Gadfly Columnist, and Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst for CMC Markets in London, about Sainsbury’s purchase of Walmart’s Asda unit, Brexit, and Italy’s coalition talks. Jonathan also spoke with Cameron Crise, Macro Strategist for Bloomberg, and Romaine Bostick, editor of our Bloomberg Top Live blog, about the T-Mobile - Sprint merger, Trump tariffs, and the week ahead.

Running time 43:25