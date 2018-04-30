Surveillance: Trade is Not Isolated, Kaplan Says

Peter Henry, Former NYU Stern School of Business Dean, predicts growth next year will taper off. Robert D. Kaplan, ’The Return of Marco Polo’s World’ Author, says Trump signifies a return to a more traditional form of world history. James Stavridis, Dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University, says China is not reaching for global hegemony but regional control. Sara Sanatore, Sanford Bernstein Senior Research analyst, says the more premium products at McDonald’s is working for business.

Running time 26:50