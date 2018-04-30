Sprint Takes Big Hit After T-Mobile Acquisition News (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Sara Forden, Bloomberg News corporate influence reporter, discusses a stock slide for Sprint, which is suffering after an announcement that the wireless carrier will be acquired by T-Mobile in a $26.5 billion stock deal. Investors are concerned that the deal won’t make it past antitrust regulators, who shunned the idea of any such combination in

2014. Plus, Robert Mintz, a partner at McCarter and English, discusses why a California judge issued a temporary stay order in Stormy Daniels’s lawsuit over her alleged affair with President Trump. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso and Amy Morris.

