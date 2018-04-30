Sprint Takes Big Hit After T-Mobile Acquisition News (Audio)

Sara Forden, Bloomberg News corporate influence editor, discusses a stock slide for Sprint, which is suffering after an announcement that the wireless carrier will be acquired by T-Mobile in a $26.5 billion stock deal. Investors are concerned that the deal won’t make it past antitrust regulators, who shunned the idea of any such deal in 2014. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

