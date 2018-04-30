(Bloomberg) -- Less positive growth trends in the U.K. and Europe contrast with the global trajectory and more specifically the U.S., says Tao Pan, Portfolio Manager at Algebris. She told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson that the exact long term impact of a U.S. ten year yield over three percent remains unknown for financial conditions. She added that trade tensions between the U.S. and China must be viewed through a long term lens.

