Mets Shares Hitting the Market; NFL Re-Signs With Amazon(Audio)

On this Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast, Scott Soshnick, Eben Novy-Williams and Michael Barr discuss the possible sale of New York Mets’ limited partnerships. In 2012 the Mets sold 12, $20 million stakes in the team. The investors were guaranteed a 3 percent return compounded annually over a six-year term with an option to sell at the end of the deal. Several of the investors have told the team of their intent to unload their stakes. They also discuss corruption at the lower levels of tennis -- and the effect it may have on sports betting legislation -- and the NFL’s new digital deal with Amazon.

