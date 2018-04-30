Kim Jong-Un Likely Wants to Retain Deterrent
Isaac Stone Fish, Senior Fellow, Asia Society discussed his level of scepticism over Friday’s summit between North and South Korea. He also spoke with Bryan Curtis and Juliette Saly on what the press are likely to see when they are invited to see missile testing sites closed and explains his concerns over the level of preparation made ahead of Trump’s planned meeting with Kim Jong-Un.
Running time 07:22
