Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of lying "big time" about having sought nuclear weapons, ratcheting up Middle East tensions and sending oil up as much as 1.8% before paring gains. U.S. stocks reversed course and fell as tech and pharmaceutical shares dropped in afternoon trading. A trade war may be hours away. Donald Trump hasn’t decided whether to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on allied countries. Daybreak’s John Brinsley discusses Netanyahu’s claims about Iran’s hidden nuke program with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:46).

