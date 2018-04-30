Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend. After several false starts, T-Mobile is buying Sprint for $26.5 billion in stock to take on Verizon and AT&T. Marathon Petroleum will buy Andeavor for more than $20 billion, the WSJ reported. A transatlantic trade war got nearer. Chris Kirkham hosts; Ayesha Sruti speaks with Jodi Schneider about trade tariffs.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:06).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.