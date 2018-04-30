Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s London Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend. T-Mobile is buying Sprint for $26.5 billion in an all-stock deal to take on industry leaders Verizon and AT&T. The Iran nuclear deal is in focus this week. The ECB will pore over the two big economic releases for the euro area this week, while the Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged. Bryan Curtis hosts; Ayesha Sruti discusses trade tariffs with Jodi Schneider.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:50).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.