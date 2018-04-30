Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Dubai Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend. T-Mobile is buying Sprint for $26.5 billion in an all-stock deal. Oil investors will be paying attention to headlines on the Iran nuclear deal this week. The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged. Ayesha Sruti speaks to Jodi Schneider on trade. Richard Macauley hosts.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:15).

