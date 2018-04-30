Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Airbnb, Bill Gates

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we talked about all the latest news from the Wynn Resorts saga, including a conversation with Bloomberg correspondent Janelle Lawrence who earlier in the day attended the meeting of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission which heard from the company’s CEO. Bloomberg Intelligence gaming analyst Brian Egger put the latest news in context of the overall casino picture for the Commonwealth. Bloomberg News investing reporter Charlie Stein gave us his weekly money and investing report. Anne Mostue sat down with former Clinton Administration official Chris Lehane, now Airbnb’s Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. Janet Wu covered Microsoft founder Bill Gates as he spoke in Boston at a seminar on using information technology to fight infectious diseases sponsored by the Massachusetts Medical Society and the New England Journal of Medicine. Finally, we heard from Rick Dimino, President and CEO of A Better City, as he talked about the establishment of a Greenway Business Investment District.

Running time 48:16