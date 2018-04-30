Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies and Shoes

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we talked with Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Brooke Sutherland live from Pennsylvania where she attended the GE Annual Meeting. Dave Haviland of Beaumont Capital Management was with us in Boston to talk about market trends. Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr told us about the Independent Film Festival which began today. Janet Wu reported live from the Clinical & Research Excellence Awards at the Boston Harbor Hotel. Finally we talked to Steve Gallo of OOFOS Recovery Footwear in our C-Suite feature about his company, the athletic footwear business, and his own personal journey.

Running time 50:34