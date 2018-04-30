Bloomberg Baystate Business: Bridges, Workers, Cyber-Security

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. After opening the show with earnings from Akamai and some instant analysis with Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Joshua Yatskowitz we turned to the controversy over the proposed construction of a new bridge to Long Island in Boston Harbor by talking with Quincy City Councilor Bill Harris. The shortage of workers on the Cape was our second topic with Chris Adams of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce. Peter and Tom interviewed Austin Ashe, GM, Intelligent Cities, Current by GE who filled us in on the so-called "Smart City" project being tested at Union Point in South Weymouth. Janet Wu reported on a hearing held at the State House to consider a ballot initiative that would set staffing levels for nurses at hospitals in the state. Finally, Mike McKee, the CEO of cyber-security firm ObserveIT stopped by to talk about his company’s latest funding round, the challenges facing their customers and, as a former professional hockey player, he gave us his take on the NHL playoffs.

Running time 56:21