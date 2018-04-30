Berich: Global Growth ’Slowing From a High Base’

(Bloomberg) -- Global growth is slowing, but from a high base, and remains on track, according to Ranko Berich, Head of Market Analysis at Monex Europe. He told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Anna Edwards that while we’ve seen a minor growth slowdown across Europe, Britain is facing a more serious one downturn.

