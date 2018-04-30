BCC: British Firms Must Prepare For Worst Brexit Deal

(Bloomberg) -- According to the British Chambers of Commerce, many traders are not preparing for changes to customs procedures after Brexit. Their survey found that delays at UK or EU ports would lead to considerable business disruption, particularly for those operating a just-in-time model. Anastassia Beliakova, Head of Trade Policy at the BCC told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson that while British firms should still hope for the best deal possible, they must also prepare for the worst outcome.

