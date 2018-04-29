From self-driving cars to robot-powered factories, artificial intelligence is taking over significant pieces of the global economy. But while that’s good news for the businesses incorporating robots into their workplaces, it also means more and more people will lose their jobs to computers. Joshua Gans, co-author of the just-published book " Prediction Machines: The Simple Economics of Artificial Intelligence," explains what this shift means for the economy, and how it will also impact issues like inequality, monopolies and geopolitical competition.

To listen to the podcast, click here. (Running time: 19:55)