Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend with host Erin Roman. Finally. T-Mobile is buying Sprint for $26.5 billion in an all-stock deal to take on industry leaders Verizon and AT&T. Asian equity futures are mixed after most U.S. stocks edged higher Friday in the wake of a better-than-expected GDP report. Kim Jong Un promised to close his main nuclear weapons test site in May, and said he’ll invite South Korea and U.S. media to witness the shutdown.

