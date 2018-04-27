Vistesen: Merkel Won’t Get Anything from Trump Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- At a time when hard power matters more than soft power, President Trump’s relationship with Emmanuel Macron is worth more to him than his relationship with Angela Merkel says Claus Vistesen, Chief Eurozone Economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. Vistesen told Daybreak Europe’s Matt Miller and Guy Johnson says that the impact of US steel tariffs on Germany will be limited, but that the Eurozone has much at risk if a global trade war develops. He also discussed the significance of today’s historic Korean summit and UK GDP numbers.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 06:48