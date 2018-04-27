Trump Celebrates Korean Progress in Merkel Meeting (Audio)

Josh Gallu, Bloomberg News White House editor, discusses President Trump’s Friday meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, where the two leaders discussed trade between the U.S. and the EU, and President Trump celebrated new steps in the peace process between North and South Korea. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

