Titans Pay Taxes and the Hovnanian Controversy (Podcast)

On this week’s edition of Bloomberg Finance, John Tucker and Katia Porzecanski, in for Peggy Collins, speak with Bloomberg reporters about the finance news of the week including: hedge fund titans paying their taxes, the Hovnanian trade, and events at the recent Sohn Conference in New York. They’ll also discuss emerging markets with Kim Catechis, Head of Emerging Markets for asset manager Martin Currie in Edinburgh.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 30:36