Speculation Grows Over Michael Cohen’s Cooperation (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Cramer, managing director at the Berkeley Research Group, discusses the legal case of President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, whose legal situation was put in greater danger on Thursday after Trump called into Fox & Friends for an interview. Plus, Laura Litvan, Bloomberg News Congressional reporter, discusses efforts by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump to reshape the American judiciary as they work to confirm a new generation of young conservative judges. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

Running time 13:59