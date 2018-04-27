Speculation Grows Over Michael Cohen’s Cooperation (Audio)

Jeffrey Cramer, managing director at the Berkeley Research Group, discusses the legal case of President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, whose legal situation was put in greater danger on Thursday after Trump called into Fox & Friends for an interview. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

