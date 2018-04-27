Senate Democrats Outraise the Competition (Audio)
Ken Doyle, senior editor of the Bloomberg Government Money and Politics Report, discusses how Senate Democrats are out-raising the competition in preparation for the November midterm elections. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE