Pruitt Deflects Congressional Ethics Questions (Audio)

Jennifer Dlouhy, Bloomberg News energy and environmental regulation reporter, discusses EPA administrator Scott Pruitt’s nearly six hours of testimony on Capitol Hill on Thursday, where he faced tough lawmaker questions over the agency’s spending and unauthorized pay raises for some of his deputies. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

