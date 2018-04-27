Nafta Negotiators Won’t Wrap Up Talks Before China Trip (Audio)
Andrew Mayeda, Bloomberg News global trade reporter, discusses the latest updates in the effort to renegotiate the Nafta deal, which have come up short of a deal as U.S. trade representatives prepare for a trip to China to discuss tariffs between the two countries. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE