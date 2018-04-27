McConnell Continues to Reshape the American Judiciary (Audio)
Laura Litvan, Bloomberg News Congressional reporter, discusses efforts by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump to reshape the American judiciary as they work to confirm a new generation of young conservative judges. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE