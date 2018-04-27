Korean Leaders Push for Peace in Historic Meeting (Audio)

Bill Faries, Bloomberg News national security team leader, discusses the Friday meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean president Moon Jae-in in a historic summit on the border between their two countries. Kim and Moon agreed to work towards a peace agreement to formally end the Korean war, which has been paused with an armistice agreement since 1953. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.