Koenig: Bank of Japan Giving Itself Inflation Flexibility

(Bloomberg) -- The BOJ’s removal of its time horizon for reaching its 2% inflation target gives the central bank more flexibility says Andreas Koenig, Head of Global Foreign Exchange at Amundi Asset Management. Speaking on Daybreak Europe, Koenig told Bloomberg’s Caroline Hepker, the indication that there is less need for stimulus should be positive for the yen. Koening also discussed Mario Draghi’s QE outlook and the impact of the dollar on EM currencies.

Running time 08:20