Halpenny: Markets Lost Faith in Japan Reaching Inflation Target

(Bloomberg) -- The lack of movement in the yen in response to the BOJ’s removal of its time horizon for reaching its 2% inflation target shows investors have already lost faith in the target being met says Derek Halpenny, Global Head of Market Research at MUFG. Speaking on Daybreak Europe, Halpenny told Bloomberg’s Caroline Hepker and Francine Lacqua, that he doesn’t think a weaker US GDP figure will impact Fed policy. He also discussed the mixed signals surrounding a Bank of England rate hike.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 12:02