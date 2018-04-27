Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s San Francisco Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The Korean War will soon be over. T-Mobile and Sprint gained after Reuters reported they’ve made progress on merger terms and may announce a deal next week. Amazon company topped sales estimates for the first quarter and margins nudged higher. Host Chris Kirkham discusses North and South Korea with Dan Ten Kate; Bryan Curtis talks tech earnings with Richard Macauley.

