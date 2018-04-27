Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Kim Jong Un declared a new era of peace after becoming the first North Korean leader to cross into the South for the first summit between the rival governments in 11 years. Amazon topped sales estimates for the first quarter and margins nudged higher, buoyed by its growing army of Prime subscribers and cloud computing. Chris Kirkham hosts; Bryan Curtis talks to Dan Ten Kate about North and South Korea and discusses tech earnings with Richard Macauley.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:35).

