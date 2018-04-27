Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s London Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Amazon topped sales estimates for the first quarter and predicted revenue that beat expectations. The U.S. economy probably hit its usual first-quarter pothole, GDP data is expected to show. Kim Jong Un crossed into South Korea, the first North Korean leader to do so, as he met Moon Jae-in at the military demarcation line between the two nations. Host Bryan Curtis talks about Amazon with Richard Macauley and discusses the North and South Korea’s meeting with Dan Ten Kate.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:44).

