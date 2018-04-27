Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Dubai Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Amazon topped sales estimates for the first quarter and predicted revenue that beat expectations. Kim Jong Un crossed into South Korea, the first North Korean leader to do so, as he met Moon Jae-in at the military demarcation line between the two nations. Deutsche Bank will cut more than 10% of its U.S. headcount as it retreats from its global ambitions, a person familiar said. Richard Macauley hosts; Ramy Inocencio discusses Deutsche Bank with Yalman Onaran.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:33).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB for everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.