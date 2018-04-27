Consumers Will Be Able To Get Paid For Their Own Data: SRAX CEO

Bloomberg Markets with Pimm Fox and Lisa Abramowicz.

Guests: Chris Miglino, CEO and Founder of SRAX (Social Reality), on how data is controlled and managed, how regulation will impact big tech media ad dollars, and developing technology for consumers to control and sell their own data. Hal Brands, Henry A. Kissinger Distinguished Professor at Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg View columnist, on the implications for North and South Korea agreeing to finally end a seven-decade war. Michael Scanlon, Portfolio Manager for Manulife Asset Management, on big tech and energy, rebalancing the portfolio, and investment outlook. Fernando Valle, oil & gas analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, on Exxon and Chevron earnings.

Running time 29:05