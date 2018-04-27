Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Brian Manning President Centric Digital LLC Discussing Amazon earnings and how that impacts retail. Dina Bass, Bloomberg News Technology Reporter, also participates in the discussion.

Rand Fishkin Founder Moz Discussing his book "Lost and Founder: A Painfully Honest Field Guide to the Startup World."

Fernando Valle Oil & Gas Analyst Bloomberg Intelligence Discussing ExxonMobil and Chevron earnings.

Douglas G Ciocca CEO/Partner Kavar Capital Partners LLC Discussing markets, economy and investing.

Thomas Flohr Chairman/Founder VistaJet Operations Holding SA Discussing the 2018 Jet Traveler Report and the business of private aviation.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.