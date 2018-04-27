Bloomberg - Daybreak: U.S. Response to OPEC Cuts (Audio)

U.S. President Donald Trump has slammed OPEC for inflating oil prices. At the same time, Mr. Trump is considering reimposing sanctions on Iran, which could result in higher crude prices. Bloomberg’s Danielle Bochove and James Herron discuss the president’s impact on oil markets and the outlook for crude prices on Bloomberg Daybreak Weekend.

