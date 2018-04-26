Tom Steyer Relishes His ‘Mr. Impeachment’ Title (Audio)
Max Abelson, Bloomberg News Wall Street reporter, discusses his interview with billionaire Tom Steyer, who is leaning into his newfound role as leader of a movement aiming to impeach President Trump. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
